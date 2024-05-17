Milkmen Come Back to Top Cougars

GENEVA, Ill. - The Milwaukee Milkmen scored 10 straight runs and erased a six-run deficit to top the Kane County Cougars on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (4-3) jumped out to a big lead in the bottom of the first against Milwaukee (4-3) starter Greg Minier. With one out, Trendon Craig, Cornelius Randolph, and Todd Lott hit three straight singles with Lott's base knock scoring Craig to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Jonah Davis cracked an opposite-field double to score Randolph and push the lead to two runs. Then, Claudio Finol hit a hard shot on the infield that bounced over the head of Milwaukee first baseman Brennen Dorighi and into right field for a two-run double to make it 4-0.

Kane County added another run in the bottom of the second on a solo homer by Craig. One inning later, Simon Reid doubled and Galli Cribbs Jr. brought him home with a single back through the middle to make it a 6-0 lead.

Milwaukee began to rally in the top of the fourth. Abdiel Layer doubled and two batters later, Armani Smith drove him in with a single to make it 6-1. In the top of the sixth, Milwaukee put up a massive inning to tie the game. The Milkmen sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs capped off by a two-run double from Layer. Two walks and two hit batters by Cougar pitching in the inning helped the cause for the Milkmen.

One inning later, Milwaukee struck for another big inning. Helped by a pair of errors from the Cougars, the Milkmen sent nine men to the plate in the seventh and scored four runs to go up 10-6. Oscar Santos drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the inning and Dorighi knocked in a run with an RBI single.

Kane County did add one more run in the seventh thanks to a pair of Milwaukee errors. However, Mark Simon and Victor Capellan tossed scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth innings to preserve a 10-7 win for Milwaukee. Reliever Alirio Negrette (2-0) earned the win for Milwaukee and Capellan earned the save.

The Cougars continue the series with the Milkmen tomorrow night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Juan Echevarria (0-0, 13.50) takes the bump for Milwaukee against Cougars' left-hander Tommy Sommer. Tomorrow's game will feature post-game fireworks. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

Game's Linescore:

123 456 789 R H E LOB

Milkmen 000 105 400 10 9 2 7

Cougars 411 000 100 7 11 2 8

WP: Alirio Negrette (2-0)

LP: Mike Brewer (0-1)

SV: Victor Capellan (2)

T - 2:59 A - 7,053

787117964366Player of the Game

Trendon Craig: 2-for-5, HR, RBI

Notables

-Claudio Finol: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

-Jack Fox: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K

