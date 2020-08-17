John Wroblewski Named Reign Head Coach

August 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have agreed to terms on a contract with John Wroblewski to become head coach for the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL), according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

Wroblewski will be the fifth head coach to serve for the AHL affiliate in Manchester or Ontario.

There will be a media Zoom call with Blake, Wroblewski and Rich Seeley (General Manager, Ontario) today at 11 a.m. PT. Please contact Eddie Fischermann ([email protected]) for access to the call.

"John has a proven background in working with young players and helping them develop their game," said Blake. "He's a strong leader who communicates well and he'll play an important role for our organization. We welcome John and his family to southern California and look forward to having him coach the Reign."

Wroblewski joins the Reign after spending the last four seasons (2016-20) as a head coach with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP). In his role, Wroblewski spent two-year stints with players from the same birth year and alternated as head coach for the U.S. National Under-17 Team (2017-18, 2019-20) and Under-18 Team (2016-17, 2018-19).

Competing in the United States Hockey League (USHL), as well as against collegiate and international opponents, Wroblewski guided the program and its players to historic heights. Over his four years with the NTDP, the program reached its first USHL playoff berth since 2012, its first-ever USHL Eastern Conference Finals appearance (2018) and a top-three finish in all 12 international tournaments entered.

At the International Ice Hockey Federation level, Wroblewski served as head coach for the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team twice, guiding the U.S. to one gold-medal (2017) and one bronze-medal finish (2019).

Prior to being named a head coach at the NTDP, Wroblewski served as head coach of the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms for one season (2015-16). He also coached professionally as an assistant coach for two seasons (2013-15) with the AHL's Rochester Americans and two seasons (2011-13) as head coach of the ECHL's Gwinnett Gladiators, where he was co-recipient of the 2011-12 Coach of the Year Award. Prior to Gwinnett, he also spent one season as an assistant coach for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers (2010-11).

The Neenah, Wisconsin, native began his coaching career as an intern assistant coach with the NTDP and was promoted to a full-time assistant coach the following season, a position he would hold from 2008-10.

Wroblewski, a player on the inaugural NTDP roster in 1997, skated four years with the University of Notre Dame (1999-2003). He went on to play four years (2003-07) professionally with the ECHL's Fresno Falcons, recording 125 points (65-60) in 273 career games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.