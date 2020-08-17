Wolves Fans Can Win a Day with the Illinois Lottery Cup

August 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois - For the first time in the Illinois Lottery Cup's nine-year history, Chicago Wolves fans and Rockford IceHogs fans can win a day with the Illinois Lottery Cup by entering the A Day With The Lottery Cup Sweepstakes through Sunday, Aug. 30.

One Wolves fan and one IceHogs fan will be selected to spend a day with the Cup, which traditionally serves as the annual prize in the American Hockey League rivalry between the Wolves and the IceHogs. But when the Wolves' 2019-20 AHL season was canceled May 11 with 15 games remaining - including the final three in the 12-game series between Chicago and Rockford - neither team had earned enough wins to clinch the Cup.

Wolves fans don't have to win any games in order to spend a day with the Cup: They just need to visit www.ChicagoWolves.com/LotteryCup and fill out a sweepstakes entry for a chance to win. See official rules, which govern the sweepstakes, for details.

The contest winner not only will get the Illinois Lottery Cup delivered right to their doorstep by Skates, the Wolves mascot, the Cup will be filled with $25 worth of Illinois Lottery instant tickets and accompanied by a prize pack that features a Ben Jones autographed stick, a Wolves bobblehead, a custom hockey stick bottle opener and two Wolves T-shirts.

The Illinois Lottery Cup competition was founded in 2011 when the Land of Lincoln featured three AHL franchises: the Wolves, the IceHogs and the Peoria Rivermen. For two seasons, the Cup was awarded to the team that produced the best record in games between the three squads. Since 2013, the Wolves and the IceHogs have battled for the right to hoist the Illinois Lottery Cup. The team that earns the most wins during their 12 regular-season games takes the Cup. During the eight seasons in which the Cup has been awarded, Chicago has won it four times, Rockford three times and Peoria once.

The Wolves are preparing for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season as the league anticipates openers on Friday, Dec. 4. Fans can prepare, too, by setting up their season-ticket plans at ChicagoWolves.com or 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.