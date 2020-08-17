Griffins Re-Sign Tyler Spezia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday re-signed forward Tyler Spezia (SPEE-zhuh) to a one-year contract.

Spezia, 27, appeared in 22 games with the Griffins last season, contributing six goals and three assists for nine points while posting 18 penalty minutes. Including three pro tryout stints with the club during the 2018-19 campaign, the third-year pro shows 11 points (7-4-11) and 18 PIM in 30 career games with Grand Rapids.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward also played in 21 games for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye last season, recording 20 points (10-10-20) and 26 PIM.

A native of Clinton Township, Mich., Spezia has played in 79 career regular season games for the Walleye since 2018-19, accounting for 59 points (21-38-59) and 62 PIM. He was Toledo's top-scoring rookie with 39 points (11-28-39) in 58 games two seasons ago and tied for 19th in the ECHL during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs with 12 points (3-9-12) in 24 contests, as he helped the Walleye advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Prior to turning pro, Spezia spent four seasons (2014-18) at Bowling Green State (WCHA), where he collected 72 points (34-38-72), 103 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 147 games. A two-time selection to the WCHA All-Academic Team, Spezia produced a career-high 10 goals as a sophomore and senior and tied for second on the club with a career-high 30 points as a junior.

