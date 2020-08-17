Spend a Day with the Illinois Lottery Cup and Win IceHogs Suite Tickets and Prizes

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, alongside the Chicago Wolves and the Illinois Lottery are randomly selecting a passionate fan to win a day with the Illinois Lottery Cup in our A Day with the Illinois Lottery Cup Sweepstakes!

One lucky fan will win a day with the prized Illinois Lottery Cup that the IceHogs and Chicago Wolves have battled for each season since 2013.

The winner also receives an exclusive IceHogs prize pack that includes access to an IceHogs suite for up to 10 people at a select game during the 2020-21 season, golf package (IceHogs golf balls, towels and ball markers), exclusive hats designed by IceHogs favorites and Chicago Blackhawks players Kris Versteeg and Collin Delia and an on-ice fan Zamboni experience!

2019-20 Illinois Lottery Cup Recap

Last season, the IceHogs led the Illinois Lottery Cup Series with a 6-3-1-0 record, earning 13 points, and outscoring the Wolves 28-22, with three games remaining in the head-to-head series. Forward Dylan Sikura paced the IceHogs with eight points (five goals, three assists) including his thrilling third-period hat trick performance on Nov. 3 in a 7-4 win at BMO Harris Bank Center. Also in the series, the IceHogs raced out to an impressive 5-0-0-0 start over the Wolves, their longest winning streak, and the best start to the Illinois Lottery Cup Series in team history.

History of the Illinois Lottery Cup

The Illinois Lottery Cup began in 2011 between the Chicago Wolves, Peoria Rivermen and Rockford IceHogs. For the first two seasons, the Cup was presented to the team that held the best record in games between their two in-state rivals. Since 2013, the IceHogs and Wolves clashed for the right to hoist the Cup with the team that produces the most victories during the heated regular-season head-to-head series earning the prize. In the eight seasons that the Illinois Lottery Cup has been awarded, Chicago has won the title four times, Rockford three times and Peoria once.

