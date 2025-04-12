Joe Resetarits Nets the Hat Trick

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It's a 10-point night for Joe Resetarits as he helps the Philadelphia Wings to a 16-13 win over the Swarm.

3 goals 7 assists

