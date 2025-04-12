Joe Resetarits Nets the Hat Trick
April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
It's a 10-point night for Joe Resetarits as he helps the Philadelphia Wings to a 16-13 win over the Swarm.
3 goals 7 assists
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics
