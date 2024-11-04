Joe Mack Wins 2024 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award

November 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence, including the recognition of catcher Joe Mack, who began the season with the Beloit Sky Carp before moving on to Pensacola, as one of the best defensive players in Minor League Baseball.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Mack will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2025 season.

"I first want to give thanks to the Lord," said Mack. "I am beyond grateful and honored to be selected for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award! Thank you to the Miami Marlins and everyone who helped me along the way to achieve this."

Mack, 21, began the 2024 season with the Sky Carp before joining the Blue Wahoos on April 21. Mack hit .347 with a pair of home runs and 15 RBI's before being promoted to AA.

Pensacola's offensive leader in home runs (22), runs (63) and runs batted in (65) contributed his best work behind the plate. In his 688.1 innings at catcher between two levels, Mack threw out 33 of 96 runners attempting to steal and posted a .999 fielding percentage with only one error. Miami's 31st overall selection in the 2021 Draft is currently ranked the #9 prospect in the Marlins organization according to MLB Pipeline.

The additional recipients are first baseman Keaton Anthony (PHI), second baseman Brock Rodden (SEA), third baseman Kyle Karros (COL), shortstop Cooper Pratt (MIL), outfielders Enrique Bradfield Jr. (BAL), Dylan Crews (WAS), and Dasan Brown (TOR), and pitcher Frank Mozzicato (KC).

"Rawlings is pleased to recognize this year's group of Gold Glove Award winners and we look forward to following their careers as they climb the ladder to Major League Baseball," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. "We are thankful for our long-standing partnership with Minor League Baseball that enables us to annually recognize the "Finest in the Field."

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and our great partners at Rawlings, it is my honor to congratulate each of the winners for their outstanding defensive seasons," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development. "These nine prospects stood out among their peers and have earned the distinction that comes with being selected for this prestigious award."

