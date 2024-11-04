Mozzicato Selected as 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award© Winner
November 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Minor League Baseball© and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award© for defensive excellence. Quad Cities River Bandits' left-hander Frank Mozzicato earned his first-career Gold Glove after being selected as the top defensive pitcher among players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Mozzicato is the second River Bandit to receive Gold Glove honors, joining Kansas City Royals' second baseman Michael Massey, who was recognized in 2021.
In his second season with the River Bandits, Mozzicato made 22 appearances on the mound and handled 18 chances without an error over 101.2 innings. The Royals' No. 11 prospect (MLB Pipeline) was selected by Kansas City in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut.
2024 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award© Winners:
Position Name Minor League Team(s) Organization
1B Keaton Anthony Clearwater (A), Jersey Shore (A+), Reading (AA) Philadelphia
2B Brock Rodden Everett (A+), Arkansas (AA) Seattle
3B Kyle Karros Spokane (A+) Colorado
SS Cooper Pratt Carolina (A), Wisconsin (A+) Milwaukee
OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. Aberdeen (A+), Bowie (AA) Baltimore
OF Dylan Crews Harrisburg (AA), Rochester (AAA) Washington
OF Dasan Brown Vancouver (A+), New Hampshire (AA) Toronto
P Frank Mozzicato Quad Cities (A+) Kansas City
C Joe Mack Beloit (A+), Pensacola (AA) Miami
