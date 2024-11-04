Mozzicato Selected as 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award© Winner

November 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Minor League Baseball© and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award© for defensive excellence. Quad Cities River Bandits' left-hander Frank Mozzicato earned his first-career Gold Glove after being selected as the top defensive pitcher among players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Mozzicato is the second River Bandit to receive Gold Glove honors, joining Kansas City Royals' second baseman Michael Massey, who was recognized in 2021.

In his second season with the River Bandits, Mozzicato made 22 appearances on the mound and handled 18 chances without an error over 101.2 innings. The Royals' No. 11 prospect (MLB Pipeline) was selected by Kansas City in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut.

2024 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award© Winners:

Position Name Minor League Team(s) Organization

1B Keaton Anthony Clearwater (A), Jersey Shore (A+), Reading (AA) Philadelphia

2B Brock Rodden Everett (A+), Arkansas (AA) Seattle

3B Kyle Karros Spokane (A+) Colorado

SS Cooper Pratt Carolina (A), Wisconsin (A+) Milwaukee

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. Aberdeen (A+), Bowie (AA) Baltimore

OF Dylan Crews Harrisburg (AA), Rochester (AAA) Washington

OF Dasan Brown Vancouver (A+), New Hampshire (AA) Toronto

P Frank Mozzicato Quad Cities (A+) Kansas City

C Joe Mack Beloit (A+), Pensacola (AA) Miami

