Cooper Pratt Honored with Gold Glove by Minor League Baseball and Rawlings™

November 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Cooper Pratt has a Gold Glove. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers shortstop made the shortlist of the best defenders in Minor League Baseball as the Gold Glove winner at his position. The full list was announced by MiLB and Rawlings ™ earlier today.

In 22 regular season games with the Rattlers, Pratt committed just one error. He played 65 regular season games with the Carolina Mudcats, the Carolina League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, before joining Wisconsin. He posted a .976 fielding percentage and was part of 51 double plays in 2024's regular season.

Pratt's signature defensive play with the Timber Rattlers occurred in Game One of the West Division Finals at Quad Cities. Wisconsin was clinging to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and the River Bandits had the tying run at third with one out. Pratt, who was playing on the infield grass, speared a hard Omar Hernandez line drive with a dive to his left for the second out of the inning to maintain the lead. The final out of the game was recorded with a strikeout moments later to give Wisconsin their first playoff victory since 2012.

Awards are nothing new to Pratt in 2024. The #2 prospect in the Brewers organization was a Carolina League Post-Season All-Star and a co-winner of the Milwaukee Brewers Robin Yount Performance Award for the organization's Minor League Player of the Year. Pratt also represented the Brewers at the 2024 MLB Futures Game.

The Timber Rattlers were already honoring Pratt with a bobblehead for the 2025 season. The Yooper Pratt bobblehead presented by Auto-Owners Insurance and Alliance Insurance Centers LLC is part of the team's 2025 Bobblehead Ticket Package. This bobblehead is also a giveaway as part of Yooper Day on Sunday, May 18 at 1:10pm.

The 2025 season is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 4 at Neuroscience Group Field against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. First pitch is set for 6:40pm.

