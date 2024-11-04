South Bend Cubs Donate over $100,000 to Local Charities During the 2024 Season

South Bend, IN - In a season where the South Bend Cubs broke their single-game attendance record, with 8,169 fans packing Four Winds Field on July 25, and with phase one of the stadium renovations currently taking place, the organization is celebrating many marquee moments this off-season. A number of non-profit organizations are also championing that success, as the South Bend Cubs announced over $100,000 raised this past season through various community programs including the Cubs Concessionaire Program.

"When we talk about our team and ballpark being a huge part of the Michiana community, it's a two-way street," South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart said. "When fans come to a South Bend Cubs game, they are assisting local charities, thanks to the non-profit organizations who participate in what we do. And in turn, our fans are giving back to the community as well. It's an honor for us all to be a part of helping people that really deserve it."

In order to participate in the Concessionaire Program, organizations must provide a 501-C3 certificate as well as a COI (certificate of insurance) for their group. The group leader must also pass a background check. Once all requirements have been met, dates can be scheduled with the Director of Food & Beverage for Four Winds Field.

Groups can receive a flat rate donation or a portion of the sales from their concession stand or portable cart. Organizations looking for more information and to sign up for the 2025 season should contact Tyler Hopple, by emailing thopple@prosportscatering.com.

On top of the Cubs Concessionaire Program, the organization also helped raise money for the Michiana community through jersey auctions and the Communi-tee Program. One of the most popular jersey auctions was for Cancer Awareness Night back on June 7. The Cubs wore special white and purple jerseys, with an auction available for fans prior to the game. Auction winners were able to put a loved one's name on the back of each Cub player's jersey. That night, Brian Kalmer crushed a walk-off home run, as South Bend defeated West Michigan.

In addition to money raised at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs mascots also helped a number of non-profit organizations. Mascots Stu and Ivy, as well as the now retired Swoop, represented the organization around town with community appearances to help promote local events and fundraisers.

