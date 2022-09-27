Job Fair Coming to Total Mortgage Arena Next Tuesday, October 4

The Bridgeport Islanders, along with partners Sodexo Live! and Oak View Group, are teaming up to host a largescale job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The three-hour window is an opportunity for local job seekers to learn about more than a dozen part-time positions at Bridgeport's premiere sports and entertainment venue. Opportunities for in-person interviews will be available on site and many positions will be hired on the spot. The openings include:

- Cashiers

- Food Service Workers

- Cooks

- Supervisors

- Ticket Sales

- Suite Attendants

- Ice Crew

- Retail Associates

- Street Team Staff

- Event Staff

- Building Operations Staff

It is a fantastic opportunity for someone who is looking to break into the sports and entertainment or food industries, without a full-time commitment. It is also a way for those looking to re-enter the workforce or expand his or her career.

