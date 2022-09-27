Job Fair Coming to Total Mortgage Arena Next Tuesday, October 4
September 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders, along with partners Sodexo Live! and Oak View Group, are teaming up to host a largescale job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.
The three-hour window is an opportunity for local job seekers to learn about more than a dozen part-time positions at Bridgeport's premiere sports and entertainment venue. Opportunities for in-person interviews will be available on site and many positions will be hired on the spot. The openings include:
- Cashiers
- Food Service Workers
- Cooks
- Supervisors
- Ticket Sales
- Suite Attendants
- Ice Crew
- Retail Associates
- Street Team Staff
- Event Staff
- Building Operations Staff
It is a fantastic opportunity for someone who is looking to break into the sports and entertainment or food industries, without a full-time commitment. It is also a way for those looking to re-enter the workforce or expand his or her career.
