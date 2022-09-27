Belleville Sens and CAA Arena Release Important Information Regarding September 30 NHL Exhibition Game

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and CAA Arena are today announcing more details for fans who are attending the NHL exhibition game, between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, on Friday September 30, 2022.

The Sens and Leafs will drop the puck for their exhibition matchup at CAA Arena, starting at 7:00 p.m., with doors set to open at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate the capacity crowd that is expected. Tickets for the game are SOLD OUT and will not be available on Friday. However, the CAA Arena Box Office will be open for the purchase of tickets to future Belleville Senators games.

Fans should note that parking on-site will be EXTREMELY LIMITED/UNAVAILABLE. The Senators highly suggest fans park at the Quinte Mall, where they can grab a pre-game snack or do some shopping, then take the free City of Belleville shuttle to CAA Arena. Shuttles will make pick-ups at the usual locations at Quinte Mall and will run continually from 4:30 p.m. until after the game.

Along with the game itself, there's plenty to do at CAA Arena, for fans who have tickets. The Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board Pre-Game Party starts at 5:00 p.m. in Parking Lot A, featuring a performance by the Impish Grins and ready-to-drink beverages served by Oakview Group. Once doors open at 5:30, fans can head inside for a full offering of food and beverages at the concession stands, plus a chance to interact with the Ottawa Senators Street Crew, inside the Gate 1 Courtyard.

More information on the pregame activities and other CAA Arena rules and policies, can be found at bellevillesens.com.

The team can also confirm that, unfortunately, a small number of tickets have had to be called back due to recent limitations on CAA Arena's capacity. The decision was made to keep fan safety and experience as a top priority. Affected fans have been contacted via email and offered a full refund, plus complimentary tickets to a future Belleville Sens game, for their inconvenience. Further concerns about the recall can be directed to info@bellevillesens.com.

