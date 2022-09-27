Admirals Announce Staff Additions and Promotions

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team has hired James DeRose as a Ticket Sales Account Executive and the promotion of nine other team members.

"We have the best staff in the American Hockey League and in Milwaukee professional sports," said Greenberg. "Being able to elevate these members of our team as well as add a talent like James gives us great momentum heading into this important season of Admirals hockey."

DeRose is responsible for cultivating and prospecting leads for both Admirals season ticket and group sales, while also providing excellent customer service. In addition he will be at each game to serve as a resource for customers at the Fleet Farm Fan Services Center. DeRose is a native of La Canada, CA and recently graduated from Ripon College with double major in Sports Management and Communication.

In addition, Greenberg also announced the following promotions to the front office staff:

Megan Chatterton - Manager - Group Events

Jaymee Ebbers - Director of Digital Content

Kevin Karlson - Manager - Group Sales

Ryan McCampbell - Manager - Season Memberships

Kory Schooley - Director of Ticket Sales Development

Sara Shumar - Senior Director of Merchandise and Purchasing

Ashley Sugden - Manager of Corporate Sales and Fulfillment

Heather Wojciechowski-Decaire - Senior Director of Entertainment

Nick Wojciechowski - Manager of Entertainment

The Admirals drop the puck on the 2022-23 campaign on the road in Chicago on Saturday, October 15th. They will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

Individual tickets are now on sale via milwaukeeadmirals.com or at the Admirals Office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave. Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets and other benefits. For group information please call the Admirals Office at (414) 227-0550.

