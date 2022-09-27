Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to Junior Team:

Connor Hvidston - Center (Swift Current of WHL)

Tristan Luneau - Defenseman (Gatineau of QMJHL)

Pavel Mintyukov - Defenseman (Saginaw of OHL)

Sasha Pastujov - Right Wing (Guelph of OHL)

Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 60 players: 32 forwards, 22 defensemen and six goaltenders.

