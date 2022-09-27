Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
September 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to Junior Team:
Connor Hvidston - Center (Swift Current of WHL)
Tristan Luneau - Defenseman (Gatineau of QMJHL)
Pavel Mintyukov - Defenseman (Saginaw of OHL)
Sasha Pastujov - Right Wing (Guelph of OHL)
Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 60 players: 32 forwards, 22 defensemen and six goaltenders.
