Jimmie Sherfy Signs Contract with Ghost Peppers

February 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed former big-league pitcher Jimmie Sherfy to a contract for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Friday.

Sherfy, 33, is a right-hander who has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at the MLB level.

The Thousand Oaks, California native was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2013 out of the University of Oregon.

Sherfy made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2017, a season in which he pitched 10.2 scoreless innings in 11 appearances for the Diamondbacks. The right-hander posted a 1.65 ERA in 15 games pitched the following year.

After spending three seasons in the big leagues for the Diamondbacks, Sherfy pitched for the Giants and Dodgers in 2021.

Sherfy is making his return to Gastonia, having made two appearances for the club in 2022.

He spent last season with the Staten Island FerryHawks, going 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA in 14 relief outings. Sherfy struck out 16 batters in 14.1 innings.

Sherfy is the second player to sign with Gastonia in 2025. The team will aim to announce a player signing every Friday for the remainder of the offseason.

