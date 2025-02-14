Atlantic League, Baseball America, and IndyBall Jobs Announce Partnership

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, Baseball America, and IndyBall Jobs have teamed up to produce Atlantic League Pro Days player tryouts. The partners will offer multiple professional Pro Days showcases each year.

The first Pro Days event will be held in High Point, N.C. on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 8-9, 2025 and will result in ALPB professional contracts being offered to at least 10 players. The competitive event is designed to attract top quality players with professional experience, especially those recently released from MLB clubs. Player registrants will be pre-screened to ensure quality, with preference offered to players with qualifying MLB, Atlantic League, MiLB and MLB Partner League experience.

Baseball America-Atlantic League Pro Days, powered by IndyBall Jobs, will take place at Truist Point in High Point, N.C., the home ballpark of the ALPB's High Point Rockers. The event will become the league's annual spring opportunity for top players to compete for professional contracts in the Atlantic League and other professional leagues.

The Pro Days follow the conclusion of Major League Baseball spring training, offering options to highly-skilled players seeking to continue their professional playing careers and return to Major League Baseball organizations or other high caliber domestic and international professional leagues.

All drills will be conducted by the staff of IndyBall Jobs and evaluated by the managers and coaches of the 10 Atlantic League clubs. In addition, representatives of other MLB Partner Leagues, MLB scouts and international leagues will be in attendance at the Baseball America-ALPB Pro Days. Evaluators from MLB clubs will be able to sign players at any time during the event.

"Our league was founded 27 years ago on the premise of providing players a second chance to get back to Major League Baseball," said ALPB President Rick White. "Partnering with Baseball America, the premier publication evaluating player prospects, and IndyBall Jobs, the experts in pro level player tryouts, is another way for us to fulfill that premise."

Over the last two seasons, over 100 Atlantic League players have had their contracts purchased by Major League Baseball organizations or international professional leagues. In each of the last three seasons, one ALPB player has opened the season in the Atlantic League and appeared in MLB games later that same year.

Participants must be at least 21 years old to participate in the Baseball America-Atlantic League Pro Days, unless they have previous class A or higher or Partner League professional playing experience. All players will be vetted for high-level college or professional experience.

Prospects will be put through the typical range of tryout activities including 60-yard dash, infield/outfield drills (range, arm, glove), batting practice, and simulated game action. Pitchers will throw bullpens and limited simulated game action. Catchers will be measured on POP times, arm strength and receiving skills, in addition to hitting.

Following the event, the ALPB will hold the 2025 Baseball America-Atlantic League player draft on Wednesday, April 9 with the Hagerstown Flyiing Boxcars holding the first pick.

