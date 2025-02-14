Michael Pfaff, Lew Ford Elected to Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame today announced that Long Island Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff and Field Manager Lew Ford have been selected for induction as part of the organization's Class of 2025. Pfaff and Ford join Owner/Founder/CEO Frank Boulton (Class of 2003), late co-Owner and co-Founder Bud Harrelson (Class of 1992) and former outfielder Justin Davies (Class of 2007) in the Hall of Fame.

"Michael and Lew are both tremendously deserving of this honor," said Boulton. "They have been outstanding representatives of the Ducks organization, both on and off the field, and we look forward to celebrating this accomplishment with them."

Pfaff has been with the Ducks since 2002, taking over the position of General Manager in 2006 before being named Club President in 2011 and Chief Business Officer in 2024. Under his leadership, the Ducks became the first team in Atlantic League history to eclipse the 9-million fan mark and have welcomed more sellout crowds than any team in the circuit. He is also the first-ever three-time winner of the Atlantic League Executive of the Year Award (2008, 2010, 2016). On the field, Pfaff's role in player procurement has helped the club achieve new heights, earning eight Championship Series appearances in a 10-season span (2011-2013, 2016-2021), while bringing three Atlantic League Championship trophies to Long Island (2012, 2013, 2019).

Ford is entering his 15th season with the Ducks organization. During his franchise-best 13-year playing career with the Ducks (nine as a player/coach), he totaled a team record 1,036 hits while ranking second in franchise history for batting (.318, min. 1,000 at bats), games (877), RBIs (511), runs (549), doubles (227) and total bases (1,541). The Texas native played on three Atlantic League championship-winning teams with the Ducks (2012, 2013, 2019) and was named the 2014 ALPB Player of the Year. He also garnered three All-Star Game selections (2014, 2015, 2018) and two Postseason All-Star honors (2014, 2018). As manager in 2024, he helped the Ducks win the league's inaugural Player Transfers Award, with 10 players having their contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league.

The Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame will hold their induction ceremony on May 29th at 6:00 p.m. at Flowerfield in St. James. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. To see the full Class of 2025, please CLICK HERE.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

The Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit established in 1990 to honor outstanding people who have made substantial contributions in Suffolk County. The Hall of Fame has exhibits at Fairfield Properties Ballpark (home of the Long Island Ducks), the Town of Huntington Townhall, the Section XI offices in Farmingville, Long Island Sports and Rehabilitation in Holbrook, and Long Island MacArthur Airport. Learn more at SuffolkSportsHOF.com.

