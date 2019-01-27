Jets Recall Niku from the Manitoba Moose

January 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defencemen Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose.

Niku, 22, has two assists in 10 games for the Jets this season after making his debut last year. He collected both of his assists on Jan. 17 in a 5-1 win against the Nashville Predators. Niku has also played 19 games for the Moose this season where he has 12 points (3G, 9A).

Niku was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round (198th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Sami Niku

Defense

Born Oct 10 1996 -- Haapavesi, Finland

Height 6.00 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2013-14 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 30 0 3 3 16 2

2014-15 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 39 3 22 25 24 8

2014-15 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 12 0 1 1 6 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 38 4 7 11 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 7 0 2 2 4 1

2016-17 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 59 5 22 27 26 3 15 1 5 6 2

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 76 16 38 54 30 17 9 1 2 3 2

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 1 0 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 19 3 9 12 14 -7

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 10 0 2 2 0 3

NHL Totals 11 1 2 3 0

For 2018-19 Jets tickets, please visit winnipegjets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.