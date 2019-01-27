Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Connor Carrick

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Connor Carrick from the Texas Stars. The club assigned the defenseman on a conditioning loan on Jan. 19.

Carrick, 24, skated in four AHL games during his loan and registered two points (1-1=2) with 13 shots on goal. He has skated in 13 NHL games with Dallas this season and has tallied four points (1-3=4).

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound native of Orland Park, Ill. was acquired by Dallas via trade on Oct. 1, 2018 from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 p.m.

