Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Connor Carrick
January 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Connor Carrick from the Texas Stars. The club assigned the defenseman on a conditioning loan on Jan. 19.
Carrick, 24, skated in four AHL games during his loan and registered two points (1-1=2) with 13 shots on goal. He has skated in 13 NHL games with Dallas this season and has tallied four points (1-3=4).
The 5-foot-11, 192-pound native of Orland Park, Ill. was acquired by Dallas via trade on Oct. 1, 2018 from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2019
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Connor Carrick - Texas Stars
- Flyers Recall Mikhail Vorobyev and Carter Hart - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Recall Niku from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Reign Shots Find their Mark in 5-3 Victory - Ontario Reign
- Reign Net Winner Late in Third to Defeat Eagles, 5-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Falls to Rockford 3-1 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.