Reign Shots Find their Mark in 5-3 Victory

January 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign had more than 50 shots for the second straight game, finishing with 51, as they bounced back from last night's defeat with a 5-3 win over Colorado. Forwards Matt Moulson and Brett Sutter each tallied twice for the hosts, while forward Zack Mitchell collected two assists. Goaltender Peter Budaj earned his fourth win of the season with 24 saves for the Reign.

Date: January 26, 2019

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 9,236

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL126BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL126Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL126PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (13-20-4-2)

COL Record: (20-17-3-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 3 0 2 -- 5

COL 2 1 0 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 51 1/3

COL 27 2/4

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Brett Sutter

2) ONT - Matt Moulson

3) COL - Tyson Jost

GWG: Brett Sutter (11)

W: Peter Budaj (4-8-3)

L: Spencer Martin (5-7-2)

Next Game: Friday, February 1 @ San Diego, 7:00 PM PDT at Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA

