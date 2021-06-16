Jets and Moose First Dose Community Vaccination Tour Aims to Fill 1,000 Walk-Up Appointments

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose promotional teams will be supporting the Province of Manitoba's #ProtectMB campaign to encourage Manitobans to get vaccinated by visiting several vaccination sites across the province this week.

The promotional teams will visit six vaccination sites from June 17 to 19, encouraging Manitobans to fill additional walk-up appointments for first dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, where no appointment booking is necessary. Vaccine consent forms will be provided upon arrival, or can be filled out prior to arrival by visiting manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/resources.html.ï»¿

While visiting each vaccination site, Mick E. Moose, Benny, and the Jets and Moose promotional teams will safely interact with Manitobans prior to receiving their vaccines outside the facilities. During each site's promotional event, the first 150 people in line will receive a Winnipeg Jets merchandise item. Other giveaways will include one autographed Winnipeg Jets jersey per site as well as Manitoba Moose buy-one-get-one ticket vouchers for all in attendance.

In addition to the six in-person site visits, a virtual event will be held in Thompson on Wednesday, June 23 where those who show up for walk-up appointments will have the chance to receive the same giveaways.

Improving Manitoba's vaccination rate will help us return to the activities we have been missing, including attending Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games. All eligible Manitobans are encouraged to visit protectmb.ca to book their vaccine appointments for their first and second doses as soon as they are eligible.

