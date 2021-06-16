Iowa Signs Goaltender Trevin Kozlowski to AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the signing of goaltender Trevin Kozlowski to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League contract.

Kozlowski, 24 (3/27/97), signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Wild on May 4, 2021, and made 19 saves in his single appearance with Iowa against the Texas Stars in a 3-2 loss on May 15, 2021. Prior to making his pro debut, Kozlowski played four seasons collegiately at the United States Military Academy (Army). The Los Angeles, Calif. native had a record of 14-4-1, a 1.91 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .922 save percentage (SV%) during his senior season and earned a spot on the 2020-21 NCAA Second All-American Team.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound netminder completed his collegiate career with an overall record of 36-21-6, with a 2.20 GAA and a .911 SV%.

