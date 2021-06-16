Cochrane Named Heat Team President

June 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Calgary Flames, announce today that Jamie Cochrane has been named President. Cochrane, who has overseen the Heat's business operations since February of 2020, has spent nearly seven years with Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation working closely with the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Flames and the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.

"I'm excited to begin this new role in Stockton," said Cochrane, who along with his wife and daughter, will move to Stockton from their home in Calgary. "In my time working with the Heat I've developed a great appreciation for the team's passionate fan base, the City of Stockton's vibrant community, and the opportunity for accelerated growth. I look forward to deepening the connection between the team and Stockton and the surrounding communities, starting with a return to play in front of our fans back on home ice at the Stockton Arena later this year."

In addition to his work with Calgary Sports and Entertainment, Cochrane has contributed efforts to raise awareness for causes such as the Schizophrenia Society of Alberta, ALS, and 'Movember' men's mental health initiatives. Cochrane also volunteers his time as a Big Brother as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation.

"It's important for the Heat to be a leader in supporting community causes, returning the investment the City and fans have made in us" said Cochrane. "Throughout the first five seasons of Heat hockey in Stockton, the City and its residents have embraced us with open arms. We are thankful for the support we have received since the start and are committed to continuing where we left off in the shortened 2019-20 season."

The Heat's return to Stockton Arena for the 2021-22 season comes with a new one-year lease between the club and the City of Stockton. Heat365 Membership renewals are ongoing, with more information available at StocktonHeat.com/Heat365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.