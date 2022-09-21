Jets and Moose Announce Hockey Operations Staff Updates

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announced today that they have made updates to their scouting and hockey operations staffs in advance of the 2022-23 season.

Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney Daniels have joined the organization's scouting staff.

Jari Kekalainen joins the Amateur Scouting staff as a European Scout. Prior to joining the Jets, Jari spent the last twenty seasons with the Florida Panthers, the first 15 as a European Scout and the last five as their Director of European Scouting.

Tony Martino also joins the Amateur Scouting staff and will focus his attention within the United States region. Most recently, Tony was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs scouting staff for seven seasons.

Sydney Daniels will join the Pro Scouting staff as a College Scout. Prior to joining the Jets, Sydney was an Assistant Coach with the Women's Hockey team at Harvard University where her role also included scouting and recruitment of student athletes.

Former Moose staff members, Robert Cook and Kyle Vouriot have moved to the Jets staff in the roles of Assistant Equipment Manager and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Trainer, respectively. Chris Kreviazuk (now Director, Team Operations) and Katie Ferniuk (Manager, Hockey Administration & Family Relations) have been promoted and have new titles that better reflect their roles with the club.

Riley Kosmolak and Jared Cronk have joined the Moose as Assistant Equipment Managers. Andy Grant has also joined the Moose training staff as the new Assistant Athletic Therapist, while Will Sadonick-Carriere will move into the Strength and Conditioning Trainer & Assistant Athletic Therapist role.

