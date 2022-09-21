Flames Re-Sign Centre Adam Ruzicka

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed centre Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract. This contract will be a two-way contract in the first year and a one-way contract in the second year.

TERM: two-year

AAV: $762,500

Ruzicka skated in 28 games for the Flames last season notching five goals and five assists for 10 points. The 23-year-old also skated in 16 games for the Stockton Heat (AHL) where he scored 11 goals and added nine assists for 20 points. Ruzicka was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (109th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

ADAM RUZICKA - CENTRE

BORN: Bratislava, SVK DATE: May 11, 1999

HEIGHT: 6'4" WEIGHT: 220 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 4th round (109th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft

