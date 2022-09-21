Red Wings Training Camp Begins Thursday

Detroit Red Wings training camp

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Detroit Red Wings training camp(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Twenty-four players with Grand Rapids Griffins playing experience will be part of the 69-player roster that will take to the ice this Thursday, Sept. 22 for five days of Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich.

Red Wings players, prospects and tryouts will be divided into three teams that will practice and scrimmage through Monday. Following the annual Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 25, the team will practice next Monday, Sept. 26 before beginning its preseason schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 27 when it travels to the PPG Paints Arena to battle the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

Training camp coverage will be live-streamed and documented on detroitredwings.com and across the Red Wings' social media platforms. The opening practice on Thursday, Sept. 22 will take place at 8:30 a.m.

The players who will eventually comprise the Griffins' roster will remain in Detroit throughout the preseason, until the Griffins return to Grand Rapids on Monday, Oct. 10 to prepare for their season opener on Friday, Oct. 14 against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Sixteen players who appeared for the Griffins during the 2021-22 season are set to participate, including defensemen Seth Barton, Brian Lashoff, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower and Donovan Sebrango; forwards Jonatan Berggren, Trenton Bliss, Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose, Chase Pearson, Dominik Shine, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, Joe Veleno and Drew Worrad; and goaltender Victor Brattstrom.

Also present at camp will be eight Griffins alumni - Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin, Gustav Lindstrom, Michael Rasmussen, Moritz Seider, Givani Smith and Filip Zadina - and at least 14 others who could make their Grand Rapids debuts this season.

Griffins fifth-year head coach Ben Simon and his assistants will aid the Red Wings' coaching staff, headed by newly appointed Red Wings bench boss Derek Lalonde, during the camp.

The complete Detroit roster and camp schedule can be found at detroitredwings.com .

The Griffins will begin their 72-game campaign on Friday, Oct. 14 when they host the San Diego Gulls for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

