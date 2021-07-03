Jeremy Ydens Transferred to Wilmington

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Saturday that outfielder Jeremy Ydens has been transferred from the Fredericksburg roster to Advanced-A Wilmington.

Ydens, celebrating his 24th birthday today, scored the winning run in Thursday's 12-11 walk-off victory over Salem. The eighth-round selection in the 2019 Draft out of UCLA batted .227 with a team-leading five home runs in 30 games, and was hitting .333 with eight runs batted in and a .924 OPS in 14 games since June 12.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 28 players.

