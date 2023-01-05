Jeremie Forget Joins the Black Bears

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of goaltender Jeremie Forget to the club's roster ahead of the weekend series against Port Huron.

Jeremie is a native of Mascouche, Quebec. The 6'1" goalie spent time in both Canada and the United States during his amateur career, playing for Carleton Place Canadians before heading to the NCAA ranks at Princeton.

Forget is a graduate of Princeton University, where we was a member of the Tigers hockey team for all four years. In his freshman year he appeared in six games, starting four and posted a 2-1-1 record. As a Sophomore Forget elevated his playing time to 19 games, making 17 starts for PU and bolstered a .912 save percentage in his second year. His junior season was cut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Forget came back for his senior season and finished the year with an 6-8-2 record.

"Jeremie is a resilient young man who has faced plenty of adversity throughout his college career. I think his experiences will help the team elevate to a new level. -Interim-Head Coach Brant Sherwood

During his time at Princeton, Forget was a member of the all-academic team for all four years, and in his sophomore season he earned Goalie of the Week in the Eastern Colligate Athletic Conference, one of six conferences that competes in NCAA Division I hockey.

"I am just excited to be a part of this winning culture. I want to help bring a Championship back to Binghamton." -Jeremie Forget

Forget and the Black Bears are set to take on the Port Huron Prowlers this Friday and Saturday at 7:00P.M. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets or can visit the hockey offices on the third floor of the arena during normal business hours.

