Sea Wolves Pick up Defenseman Connor Lind

January 5, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced on Thursday the signing of defenseman Connor Lind from the Danbury Hat Tricks. He was acquired in exchange for forward Daniel McKitrick.

A Marlborough, Massachusetts native, Lind played 10 games this season in Connecticut where he picked up one assist. It is his first season at the professional level after spending last year at University of New England (NCAA D3).

Lind, 23 years of age,played junior hockey in the National Collegiate Development Conference from 2018-2020 between the South Shore Kings, Jersey Hitmen and Boston Jr. Bandits. He contributed to Jersey's NCDC Founders' Cup Championship, given to the team with the best regular season record. The Hitmen concluded the 2019-20 season at 42-5-1-2.

The Sea Wolves are back at home next Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14 against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Both games will begin at 7:05pm inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

