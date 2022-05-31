Jep Robertson Is Visiting DSP

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Travs are excited to announce that Duck Dynasty's Jep Robertson will be joining us for Faith & Family night June 11!

Robertson will participate in a pregame moderated Q&A before the Travs take on the Wichita Wind Surge. Following the game, there will be an on-field screening of "God's Not Dead."

For details and tickets, visit travs.com/faith.

Faith & Family Night

Visit Travs.com for all the latest information, including our clear bag policy.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home.

