Jep Robertson Is Visiting DSP
May 31, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
The Travs are excited to announce that Duck Dynasty's Jep Robertson will be joining us for Faith & Family night June 11!
Robertson will participate in a pregame moderated Q&A before the Travs take on the Wichita Wind Surge. Following the game, there will be an on-field screening of "God's Not Dead."
For details and tickets, visit travs.com/faith.
Faith & Family Night
Visit Travs.com for all the latest information, including our clear bag policy.
Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home.
