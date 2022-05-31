Smith Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders infielder Josh Smith made his Major League debut with the Texas Rangers on Monday, May 30th, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his debut, Smith went 3-for-5 with three singles and two runs in the Rangers' 9-5 win, becoming the first player to record three or more hits in their major-league debut at Globe Life Field.

Smith becomes the 179th former Riders player to make his major league debut, joining Christian Lopes and Jacob Lemoine to become the third former RoughRiders player to crack the majors in 2022.

