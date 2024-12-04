Jennersjö Named to Sweden's World Jr. a Challenge Roster

December 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints forward Torkel Jennersjö has been named to the Team Sweden roster for the 2024 World Jr. A Challenge.

Jennersjö has seven goals and 12 points through 21 games for the Fighting Saints this season and has scored in some crucial moments for the team. Of his seven tallies, three have been game-winning goals. Two of those three came in overtime to lift the Saints to victories over Waterloo on Oct. 5 and Des Moines on Nov. 16.

"We are really happy for Torkel to be selected to represent Team Sweden at the WJAC," said head coach Evan Dixon. "Getting the opportunity to represent his country is a tremendous honor. We wish him the best of luck in the tournament."

Jennersjö is in his first USHL season and in his first season playing in North America. The Saints drafted the Ekerö, Sweden native in the third round of the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft.

The Dubuque forward will join Team Sweden for the tournament that will be held in Camrose, Alberta from December 9-15. Team Sweden will take on Canada West, USA and Canada East in its preliminary round games before the medal rounds on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

Jennersjö will join Saints teammate Lucas Van Vliet at the World Jr. A Challenge, with Van Vliet suiting up for Team USA.

