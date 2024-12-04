Phantoms Acquire Jamison Sluys from Omaha Lancers

December 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Forward Jamison Sluys with the Omaha Lancers

Forward Jamison Sluys with the Omaha Lancers

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League have announced the acquisition of f orward Jamison Sluys and a 2025 Phase 1 10th round draft pick from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for a 2025 Phase 1 3rd round draft pick, a 2025 Phase 1 7th round draft pick, a 2025 Phase 2 2nd round draft pick and a 2025 Phase 2 3rd round draft pick.

Sluys, 19, of Point Roberts, Washington comes to the Phantoms after playing in 22 games this season for the Lancers, accumulating 1 goal and had 11 assists for 12 points and a + 3 rating. In his 96 game USHL career, all with Omaha, Sluys has put up 14 goals and 41 assists.

"We are excited to bring Jamison to Youngstown as he is a player that fits a specific need for us as a skilled left shot fo r ward.," Phantoms Co-GM Jason Deskins stated. " He brings offense off the rush and in the offensive zone and will help our power play. Jamison is a proven scorer in the league, and we feel he is going to take a significant step offensively in Youngstown while playing with the grit we love. We couldn't be happier to have him join the organization."

Sluys is expected to make his Phantoms debut this weekend as the team travels to Muskegon to take on the Lumberjacks December 5-6 at Trinity Health Arena. Get your Youngstown Phantoms tickets to see these future STARS by calling (330) 747-PUCK!

