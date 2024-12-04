NHL '94 Night with Special Jersey Auction this Saturday

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel will plug in and press start this weekend for NHL '94 Night presented by Rookies All-American Pub and Grill on Saturday, December 7 at 7:05 pm CT against the Madison Capitols. The Steel will wear special jerseys modeled after the famous video game, and the jerseys will be available for auction online with proceeds benefiting the Cyclones Amateur Hockey Association with the auction running December 5-12.

Before returning home, the Steel will take on the Capitols in Madison on Friday, December 6 at 7:05 pm CT.

The special NHL '94 jerseys feature a light blue base layer modeled after the blue ice in the video game, as well as a pixelated Steel logo on the front of the sweater and pixelated logos and fonts, paying homage to the retro display. Other details include red center ice lines and blue lines as striping on the sleeves, and the shoulders have a touch that gamers will love with a carbon copy layout of the rink and players from NHL '94.

Bidding will start at $150 for each of the limited-edition jerseys, and each individual game-worn jersey will be signed by that Steel player. There will also be one jersey signed by the entire team available for auction and several jerseys where winning bidders can choose up to five players they'd like to autograph it.

This is the second consecutive weekend the Steel (7-14-2-0, 16 pts.) and the Capitols (13-5-1-1, 28 pts.) will meet after Chicago recorded a rejuvenating 4-2 win at home over Madison last week on Nov. 30. The win ended an eight-game losing skid for the Steel and handed the Capitols their first loss in five games. Alex Calbeck scored his first USHL goal, while Alex Hage and Adam Valentini tallied second-period goals. Luke Goukler added the game's final goal on the power play, and goaltender Jack Parsons dazzled with a 39-save performance in the win.

Chicago started and ended the month of November with a win and is looking to keep the good vibes going against a familiar conference foe. The latest win against Madison was the first time in eight games the Steel allowed less than four goals and was the first time since Nov. 8 that the Capitols were limited to two goals or fewer.

Since returning to the Steel after representing Canada White at the U17 Challenge, forward Adam Valentini has registered a point in three of six games and has recorded a shot on goal in all but one. He scored on a perfectly placed shot on Nov. 30, the game-winning goal, for his first lamp-lighter since Oct. 26 and has pocketed three points in the last five games. In that span, he has 14 shots on goal.

Ben Yurchuk enters the weekend as the team leader in points (14) and assists with 13, five more than the next top-scorer in that category. The second-year forward has posted three assists in the last five games and is tied for the team lead in power play assists with four. He has just two penalty minutes in 23 games this season.

Jack Parsons got back in the win column in Chicago's victory on Nov. 30 for the first time since Sept. 27. The first-year Steel netminder has helped Chicago earn a point in three of his last five starts and has made 36 saves or more while facing 40 shots or more in four straight appearances. He has made the second-most saves in the USHL this season (438).

Chicago will be without NHL prospect Teddy Mutryn the next two weekends as Mutryn represents Team USA at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge in Alberta starting Dec. 9. Mutryn is tied for seventh on the team in points with 10 in 21 games and ranks second on the team with seven goals.

The Capitols saw their high-flying four-game winning streak cease at the hands of the Steel after scoring an average of seven goals per game during that streak. Madison finished the month of November with a 6-3-0-0 record while scoring almost five goals per game.

Forward Ryker Lee remains the scoring leader for the Capitols after tallying an assist on Nov. 30 to move to 24 points on the season. He leads all rookies in each scoring category with 10 goals and 14 assists. He also leads in power-play goals (5) and power play points (9) and has recorded the most shots of any rookie (72).

Defenseman John Stout leads the league in plus-minus with a +23 rating and his fellow blue-liner Austin Moline ranks third with a +17 rating. In the last five games, Stout is a +11 with a goal and an assist and Moline is a +6 with five assists in that same span.

The Steel are 46-16-4-0 all-time against Madison, 22-8-3-0 on the road and 24-8-1-0 at home. This weekend marks the fourth and fifth of seven scheduled matchups between the two this season. The two will meet next in Madison on Jan. 17 at 7:05 pm.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan which includes one ticket to Chicago Blackhawks Night, two additional Steel games of your choice, and a ticket to one Chicago Blackhawks Game (either January 13 vs. Calgary or January 20 vs. Carolina). The package costs just $55.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, December 6 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, December 7 vs. Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT) | NHL '94 Night presented by Rookies All American Pub and Grill | Special Jersey Auction

Friday, December 13 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT) | Winter Wonderland | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

