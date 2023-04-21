Jeep Beach Bobblehead, Health Care Heroes Appreciation, Speciality Jerseys on Tap for Tugas Second Homestand of the Season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a packed second homestand of the 2023 season. On Tuesday, April 25, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Florida State League affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, will come to town. Among the highlights of the six contests is Healthcare Heroes Night on Thursday, a Copa de la Diversión celebration on Friday, and a Shelldon x Jeep Beach bobblehead giveaway on Saturday.

The Tortugas continue the homestand on Tuesday, April 25, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night sponsored by Madden's Ace, Michelob Ultra, Culver's, Humana, Frontier Partners, and Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, April 26, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a bracelet and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, April 27, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy drinks specials starting at a $1 throughout the night. We celebrate all that healthcare workers do in our community with our Healthcare Heroes Night with free admittance with a badge or identification. Our college series kicks off with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Night with discounted tickets for students and staff through the appropriate FEVO link that expires April 26th. Wear your blue and gold proud and come out to represent your eagles and support your Tortugas! Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from the Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. That evening's affair is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule on Friday, April 28, when Daytona hosts their first Copa de la Diversión Night of the season with new identity, Rumberos de Daytona. As part of Minor League Baseball's initiative, Tortugas' players and coaches will wear specially branded uniforms and caps to honor Hispanic heritage, while fans in attendance will be treated to various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the night. Food specials will include Churro popcorn in the main concession, Mojo Tacos in the chili corner, and Micheladas in the beer corner. Friday Night Happy Hour comes back to the ballpark, too, with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It will also be City of Deltona Night featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link.

Make sure you arrive at the ballpark early on Saturday, April 29, for Jeep Beach Bobblehead Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a voucher for a bobblehead and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. Bring your four legged pup with you for Bark in the Park sponsored by Nauti Pets and Daytona Dog Beach at The Jack with the purchase of a pup pass for an additional $2. The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The homestand comes to a close on Sunday, April 30, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day sponsored MOAS and Central Florida Zoo. Members of the kids and family receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Tuesday through Saturday matches. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

