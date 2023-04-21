Dunedin Blue Jays Homestand Highlights April 25-30

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays return to TD Ballpark on Tuesday, April 25 for a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders. The homestand features promotions in five of the six games during the week.

Below is what's to come at TD Ballpark next week:

Wednesdays are $2 night at the ballpark. Fans enjoy $2 tickets, hamburgers, popcorn, and peanuts (6:30 p.m. first pitch).

Thursday, April 27 is $1 beer night presented by Budweiser until the 7th inning (6:30 p.m. first pitch).

Friday is Bike Night. For the second season bike night highlights the bicycle scene in Pinellas County. The night includes a pregame bike ride, in-game raffles, local bike vendors and businesses on-site, and a grand prize of an electric bike raffled off in the final inning. For more information on bike night visit: https://www.milb.com/dunedin/news/dunedin-blue-jays-bike-night.

All in attendance can head to Eddie's Bar in left field or the WestJet Flight Deck to sip on buy one get one margaritas and frozen drinks (6:30 p.m. first pitch).

Family Day is every Saturday home game during the summer in Dunedin. The entire family can have fun with crafts, balloons, and more while watching the game. After the game, kids run the bases (6:30 p.m. first pitch).

The homestand concludes with Sunday Funday. A drink special of $2 mimosas and $2 seltzers to quench thirst in the hot Florida sun. Following the game, everyone can take the field to play catch (12:00 p.m. first pitch).

