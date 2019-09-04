Jed Lowrie to Rehab with BKLYN Thursday

Major League All-Star Jed Lowrie will continue his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Cyclones on Thursday for Game Two of the NYPL Sem-Finals.

Lowrie has not played for the Mets this season as he continues to recover from various injuries.

In six games with the Syracuse Mets (AAA) of the International League during his most recent rehab assignment, Lowrie hit .350 (7-20) in six games with a home run and two RBI.

