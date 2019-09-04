Spinners Fall in Game One 4-1 to Muckdogs

Batavia, N.Y. - Going into their first playoff game since 2016, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox and 2019 Stedler Division Champions, looked to get off on the right foot in game one of the New York Penn League Playoffs Semi-Final Series.

Instead, their bats fell flat and were limited to just five hits as they fell to the Batavia Muckdogs, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, by a final of 4-1.

The Spinners (42-34, 0-1 playoffs) were able to get on the board in the top of the eighth inning when Joe Davis singled home Stephen Scott, which made it 4-1 at the time.

The Muckdogs (41-35, 1-0 playoffs) was carried offensively from the get-go when Albert Guaimaro singled home Dalvy Rosario. They scored again in the bottom of the sixth when Nic Ready launched his first home run of the playoffs - a two-run blast - over the wall in left field, making the score 3-0, and putting the nail on Lowell's coffin.

Batavia tacked on one more in the seventh, just for good measure, when Troy Johnston singled home J.D. Orr - making it 4-0 at that point.

Noah Song got the start for the Spinners and, although he was tagged with the loss, would not be tagged with a bad start. He went three innings, allowing one run on three hits. He also issued just one walk and struck out six.

Lowell and Batavia are back in action on Thursday night with game two of three at LeLacheur Park. A win for the Muckdogs will move them on to the finals to face the winner of Brooklyn and Hudson Valley, but a win for the Muckdogs would bring them to a winner-takes-all game three on Friday night.

First pitch in Thursday night's game is at 7:05 p.m.

