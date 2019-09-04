'Gades Win on Jones HR, 5-4 in Game One

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley's Greg Jones slammed a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Renegades a 5-4 comeback victory in Game One of the 2019 New York Penn League Semifinals Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium to take a 1-0 series lead in a best-of-three.

W: Murray (1-0)

L: Otanez (0-1)

SV: Jackson (1)

BIG MOMENTS

- Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Tampa Bay's 2019 first round MLB Draft selection, Greg Jones, pulled a 3-0 pitch from Michel Otanez over the right-center field fence to give the Renegades a 5-4 lead.

- Brooklyn reversed an early 3-1 deficit, scoring two runs to tie in the fourth before Luke Ritter drove in Antoine Duplantis from third on a go-ahead RBI fielder's choice in the top of the fifth.

- Hudson Valley starter Jayden Murray struck out four over seven innings of eight-hit ball, allowing four runs (one earned) in the victory. Ryan Jackson tossed two scoreless innings for the save.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Antoine Duplantis: 2-4, 2B, 2 R

- Ranfy Adon: 2-4

- Jose Peroza: 1-4, RBI, R

- Mitch Ragan: 3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

NEWS & NOTES

- The Cyclones and Renegades play Game Two of the NYPL Semifinals Thursday night at MCU Park in Coney Island. Hudson Valley needs one victory to advance to the NYPL Championship series

- Brooklyn made its first appearance in the New York Penn League Playoffs since 2012.

- Mets INF Jed Lowrie is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for the Brooklyn Cyclones Thursday in Coney Island.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley Renegades - 6:30 p.m., Thursday

MCU Park - Coney Island

Probables: RHP Nathan Jones (0-2, 6.59 ERA) vs. RHP Evan McKendry (4-1, 1.60)

