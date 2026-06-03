USL1 Portland Hearts of Pine

Jay Tee Kamara Takes the Lead!

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video


Second-half goals from Aboubacar Camara and Jay Tee Kamara led Portland Hearts of Pines to a 2-1 comeback victory at Fitzpatrick Stadium after Shavon John-Brown opened the scoring for the visitors, with Hunter Morse making six saves for the hosts.

Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League One Stories from June 3, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central