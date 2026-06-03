Jay Tee Kamara Takes the Lead!
Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Second-half goals from Aboubacar Camara and Jay Tee Kamara led Portland Hearts of Pines to a 2-1 comeback victory at Fitzpatrick Stadium after Shavon John-Brown opened the scoring for the visitors, with Hunter Morse making six saves for the hosts.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 3, 2026
- 100 Match Milestone: Sebastián Guenzatti's Lasting Legacy - New York Cosmos
- Cosmos Face Hartford Athletic in Regional Prinx Tires USL Cup Clash - New York Cosmos
- Hearts of Pine Granted USL W League Franchise - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Hearts of Pine Stories
- Hearts of Pine Granted USL W League Franchise
- Hearts Rally Past Spokane Velocity for Thrilling 2-1 Win at Fitzy
- Hearts of Pine, NECS Debut Granite Pre-Match Jersey for Survivorship Month
- Hearts of Pine Launches "Maine Soccer Summer" with Three Free Events
- Hearts Find Late Answer in 1-1 Draw with Greenville