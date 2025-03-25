JAX at MASS - Week One Highlights

March 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks YouTube Video







Week One Highlights The Jacksonville Sharks and Massachusetts Pirates kicked off the 2025 season with a showdown in the Bay State! Catch the top plays from an action-packed opener.

