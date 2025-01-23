Jason Johnson to be Inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame

January 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds organization would like to take the time to congratulate Director of Player Development Jason Johnson, who has been named as one of the Inductees of the 2025 Class for the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame (NAIAHF).

Jason is currently in his 17th season with the Thunderbirds organization, following the team's relocation to Halifax. Johnson served on the bench for three straight National Lacrosse League Championships (2012-2014), a record that still stands to this day.

Jason's commitment to lacrosse extends beyond the scope of his Thunderbirds duties, as he can be seen across the province of Ontario coaching camps, clinics, junior and minor lacrosse, and empowering local youth across Six Nations.

"To be nominated to the Indigenous Hall of Fame gives me a great sense of pride and an honour to be recognized and considered by my peers. It is humbling to be acknowledged for my contributions to this great game of lacrosse," Johnson said. "I was excited to be a part of the first Women's Box Lacrosse team with the hope of starting a solid foundation for a new program. As well as creating a legacy for future generations to follow and build from. I am thankful to have such a supportive staff and a group of athletes eager to learn and develop."

Johnson was named the Head Coach of the Haudenosaunee Women's Box Lacrosse Team for the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships and helped lead the program to a Bronze Medal - making history with the first Women's Box Medal in program history.

After two years of ID camps, practices and exhibition games, coach Johnson's vision and determination came to fruition. The Women's team was able to battle to the Bronze medal game, where they captured the Bronze medal with a decisive 21-4 victory in a landmark day for the Haudenosaunee Nationals' history.

Mekwan Tulpin (Class of 2024), who competed for the Haudenosaunee Nationals in Utica, posted on Facebook:

"As a true developer of talent, he excels in nurturing both community and high-performance athletes, bridging the gap between grassroots dedication and elite competition with a steady heartbeat and a sharp vision for the future!...

...His willingness to offer all that he has is an invaluable resource for his community. This past year, he has demonstrated a rare blend of calm focus and unwavering support as he stepped into the spotlight as a head coach to lead a group of strong-minded women who were eager and willing to be open to embrace new perspectives, to grow together as one."

Jason will get to celebrate his accomplishments alongside the same women who made history in Utica, and join Thunderbirds Owner and General Manager, Curt Styres, into the Hall of Fame. The Haudenosaunee Women's Box Lacrosse team are set to be inducted into the 2025 class under the Teams category for their efforts.

The ceremony will take place on Jun 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Oneida Conference Center.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 23, 2025

Jason Johnson to be Inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame - Halifax Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.