Player Transactions

January 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ethan Ticehurst on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Caelan Mander on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

