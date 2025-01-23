Keegan Bal Climbs Warriors' Record Books, Stays Focused on Team Success

Keegan Bal does the hard things with grace and it's paying off in more ways than one.

With six assists in a recent game against the Philadelphia Wings, Bal climbed to second on the Warriors' all-time assist list, surpassing Logan Schuss (278) and Gary Rosyski (280).

Rhys Duch currently holds the top spot with 523 assists.

Despite the veteran forward's stature in Vancouver's record books, the milestone is a testament to the process, his work ethic, and a commitment to helping his team succeed. Bal says the achievement does mean a lot to him because of the countless hours he's spent on his craft.

"I'm proud of all the work that I've put in over the years, but at the end of the day I won't spend time thinking about it," Bal said. "It's on to Ottawa and I'm just really focused on this year, focused on each game every week, and trying to do whatever it takes to help us win."

Bal makes it look easy even when he's taking a beating from opposing defenders. Bal is able to make great reads and works with his teammates to connect, oftentimes resulting in highlight reel goals.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky says Bal's playmaking ability is a key piece to the team's success.

"He's a floor general. He's able to control the offence when he's on the floor - he's got great vision when the ball is in his stick. He's fearless in that a lot of his assists have him coming over top and taking a hit to make a play - sacrificing for his teammates," Malawsky said. "Add in that real strong lacrosse IQ, compete, and selflessness you end up getting records because of those attributes."

In asking Mouse if he was proud of Bal for climbing the record books and, he's proud of who Bal is as a person and how the forward takes to heart the responsibility of playing for the hometown team.

"Yes, absolutely proud [of him] every day - well before him breaking any records. It's the way he conducts himself, his commitment to training, nutrition, his teammates and juggling the work-life-lacrosse balance. You wouldn't know he's got all these external things pulling on him when he comes to the rink, he's a true pro and he's one of our leaders. Most nights he's our go-to guy, and he's our engine."

Warriors' third year forward Marcus Klarich says Bal's patient style of play has been key in racking up the assists. Bal is quick on the trigger with his passes and will find his teammates even if they're early or late on the play. Bal had the primary assist on Klarich's goal against the Wings.

"Whenever the ball is in his stick, his head is never down, he's always looking. You can't cut to the middle of the floor, be open, and he'll miss you, that will never happen," Klarich said. "He is so patient at finding open guys and when nobody's open, then he takes it into his own hands and says 'Okay, I'll go to the net and score a goal.'"

Klarich has learned a lot from watching the veteran players over the last few years and it has helped him figure out the type of player he needs to be in the NLL. During the game against Philly, he realized that good things happened for him in the second quarter when he was cutting to the middle of the floor.

"I used to watch Keegan cut through, set a pick, come back get the ball and go to the net. So, what I was doing last game was going through, coming back and setting a pick. Charalambides had five goals, and I was telling him I would open up some space for him, or Keegan. That's the mindset I have now is throwing the shoulder around hopefully getting some guys open," Klarich said.

Klarich echos Malawsky's sentiments about Bal's work ethic and being a trusted teammate. During game nights, Klarich says Bal's ability to be in the zone but also take as much time as needed to answer any questions the offensive group might have is noteworthy.

"He's a top offensive player in the league. He brings everything to our team; he's such a leader in the dressing room and outside the dressing room," Klarich said.

"He's such a mentor for all our young guys in the locker room and he really does help everybody out. I'm lucky enough that he's taken me under his wing and I'm trying to learn everything I can. I'm taking advantage of everything he's saying, he's the best guy in the world."

Bal and Klarich get together a couple times a week for early-morning workouts and shootaround. During this past WLA season when Klarich was playing for the Maple Ridge Burrards, Bal watched all Klarich's games and sent him clips of things he did well and things he needs to work on.

Bal goes above and beyond for his teammates because he's invested in their successes, and he wants to pay it forward. Bal sees Klarich's potential and dedication and wants to help his teammate as much as possible, so he requested to room with Klarich on the road this season to be able to spend more time together.

"My role is to help as much as I can; help people become better players and better people because at the end of the day that's the thing that's going to help us win. It's also something that I really enjoy, and it brings a lot to my life too just to be able to be in this position and to be able to have an impact on someone or help someone in any way. Obviously, along the way I've had a lot of help, I've had a lot of amazing people in my life take lots of time out of their life to go out of their way to help me, so, I think the least I can do is pass it on."

When Bal was on the practice roster with the Vancouver Stealth, he shared that Rhys Duch was always helpful and was someone he enjoyed watching and learning from.

For Bal, success is more than just numbers on the stat sheet; it's about building connections on and off the floor. Whether he's tallying assists, leading by example, or mentoring younger players like Klarich, his motivation doesn't change, and his goals are the same.

Bal will continue to lead the Warriors one play at a time.

