Warriors Look to Secure Seventh Straight At-Home Win against Ottawa Black Bears

January 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Vancouver Warriors (3-3) are preparing for a rematch against the Ottawa Black Bears (4-2), eager to show their resilience after two narrow losses on the road.

Vancouver is coming off a doubleheader weekend against the Black Bears and Philadelphia Wings. In their most recent contest on Monday, the Warriors came up short in a nail-biter against the Wings, falling 14-13 after a dramatic game that saw the lead change hands five times. After entering the game with three goals in his previous five outings, forward Adam Charalambides delivered a strong performance, setting a career high with nine points, including five goals and four assists.

Keegan Bal also had a stellar night, contributing eight points (2G, 6A) and moved into second all-time for assists in Vancouver Warriors history. Veteran Kevin Crowley chipped in with five assists, while Johnathan Peshko added three points (1G, 2A) to round out the team's offensive production.

For the Black Bears, Friday marks their second straight meeting with the Warriors. In a game defined by small margins and constant momentum shifts, the Bears secured a 9-8 victory last weekend on their home turf. The back-and-forth game only took a decisive turn in the third quarter, where the Warriors were held scoreless and the Bears netted three goals. Vancouver pushed back in the fourth, holding the Bears to just one goal while scoring three of their own, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

The Bears' Larson Sundown led the charge with four goals against the Warriors, doubling his total goals on the season up to that point. To no surprise, the Bears' point leader and one of the NLL's top stars, Jeff Teat made an impact recording six points (2G, 4A). Teat also leads the Bears in shots on net with a whopping 71 attempts, 29 shots ahead of the runner-up.

In net, Zach Higgins strengthened his reputation as an anchor of the team, making 41 saves, with a save percentage of 0.837. Higgins currently leads the NLL goaltender standings with a 0.810 save percentage across six games, and a goals against average of 9.46.

The Warriors' offence showcased balance, with Bal, Charalambides, Loewen, and Grant each contributing three points over 60 minutes. In the crease, the Warriors' goaltender turned aside 34 of the Bears' attempts.

The Warriors home-grown advantage will be evident on Friday, with the Black Bears only hosting one B.C.-born player on the roster. Surrey's Jacob Dunbar has recorded 22 points (14G, 8A) across six games played. The 24-year-old has made a name for himself quickly, currently leading the Black Bears in goals, while being second in total points and shots on goal.

With the Warriors on a six-game home winning streak, fans can expect a gritty matchup on Friday, featuring two goaltenders playing at the top of their games and strong defensive lineups on both sides of the floor. What sets this game apart from the previous matchup is the passionate home crowd, which the Warriors have credited on multiple occasions for making a difference- boosting morale and keeping the team's energy high throughout the full 60 minutes.

The whistle blows at 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Arena. Make sure you grab tickets and help cheer on the Warriors here. You can also watch live on NLL+ and TSN+.

