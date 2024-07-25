Ja'Rome Johnson Wins Fourth IFL Offensive Player of the Week Award

July 25, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release









Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson

HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, July 25,, that Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson has been named the league's Offensive Player of the Week for Week 19 of the IFL Season.

It is Johnson's fourth time winning the award, becoming the first Knight Hawks player to win the honor four times in a single season. He is the first player in the IFL to win the award four times in a season since Duke City Quarterback Nate Davis in 2021.

Johnson was also named the league's Offensive Player of the Week for Week 2 in March, Week 5 in April, and Week 18 in July.

Last Saturday in the Knight Hawks' final game of the regular season, Johnson accounted for seven total touchdowns, five passing and two rushing. He accumulated 180 passing yards on 10-of-14 passing and 51 rushing yards on 13 carries.

This victory along with a loss by the San Diego Strike Force clinched a home playoff game for the Knight Hawks this Saturday.

This is the sixth time that Johnson has been responsible for seven or more touchdowns in a game, rushing and passing combined, and the tenth time that he has recorded five or more touchdowns in a game.

At the end of the regular season, Johnson finished first overall in the IFL with 37 rushing touchdowns and second overall in rushing yards with 770. He ranked fifth with 1,926 passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns with 43.

Johnson established new single-season franchise records for passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, and rushing yards.

The Knight Hawks host the Arizona Rattlers for the first playoff game in team history at Lee's Family Forum this Saturday. Kick-off is set for 7:05 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network as well as broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game. The game will also be streamed on YouTube and Stadium Network.

