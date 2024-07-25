IFL Announces Week 19 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 19 of the 2024 IFL season. Ja'Rome Johnson (VEG) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Davontae Merriweather (AZ) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Ernesto Lacayo (DC) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Ja'Rome Johnson, QB, Vegas Knight Hawks

Securing a win to end their regular season heading into the playoffs, Ja'Rome Johnson ended Week 19 with a bang, responsible for each of the Knight Hawks' seven touchdowns. Johnson finished this week completing 10/14 passes for 180 yards and five passing touchdowns while leading the team in rushing with 13 rushes for 51 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Trailing Sam Castronova by just one, Ja'Rome Johnson earns his fourth Offensive Player of the Week honor after his regular-season finale against Tucson.

Davontae Merriweather, DB, Arizona Rattlers

Following their crucial victory against the Gunslingers to close out the regular season, defensive back Davontae Merriweather was a strong contributor to the win on defense. In their win against San Antonio, Merriweather ended the night with eight-and-a-half tackles, leading the Rattlers' defense. Along with leading the team in tackles, Merriweather hauled in an interception in the first quarter, breaking up three of Castronova's pass attempts. With this performance on Saturday, Davontae Merriweather earns Week 19 Defensive Player of the Week honors, claiming his first Player of the Week award this season.

Ernesto Lacayo, K, Duke City Gladiators

Wrapping up the 2024 IFL regular season, the Duke City Gladiators played their best game of the season, beating the Northern Arizona Wranglers in their final home game this year. In this matchup, Duke City scored 69 points, topping any other performance this season. In this game, the Gladiators' special teams unit came in strong, with kicker Ernesto Lacayo leading the charge. Lacayo finished this game with two field goals, seven PATs, and a record six deuces, scoring 25 of Duke City's 69 points. With this performance, Ernesto Lacayo earns Week 19 Special Teams Player of the Week, earning this title for the third time this season.

The 2024 IFL season concluded with Round One of the IFL playoffs beginning next week, kicking off on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT. The upcoming 2024 IFL Quarter-Final and Semi-Final playoffs games are found on the Stadium Network, the exclusive streaming platform for the 2024 IFL playoffs.

