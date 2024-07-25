Simplebet Expands Indoor Football League Offering Ahead of Postseason

Simplebet, the global technology leader of in-play betting, has rolled out its Indoor Football League (IFL) micro-betting offering to a variety of its operator partners ahead of the upcoming postseason and the championship game taking place on August 17th in Henderson, NV.

Leveraging the innovation partnership between Simplebet and the IFL, users of DraftKings, ESPNBet, and Betr will be able to wager on classic markets such as moneyline, spreads, and totals, and the latter two operators will feature the drive markets which the in-play betting supplier has become synonymous with - drive result exact and drive result grouped.

The IFL continues to grow in popularity as a betting proposition for fans looking to get their football fix while the NFL is in the offseason, with Simplebet seeing tens of thousands of bets throughout the season.

Simplebet CEO, Chris Bevilacqua, said: "Our partnership with the IFL has grown into an exciting opportunity for us to bring cutting-edge innovation to football throughout the year, and we're delighted to be providing thrilling markets ahead of the upcoming playoffs. "As well as our vaunted in-play markets, we offer a variety of live markets familiar to fans so that even if they're not intimately familiar with every player on the field, there's still plenty of opportunities for them to place a bet."

IFL Commissioner, Todd Tryon, added: "This is another example of how aligning the IFL with the brightest in the industry continues to open doors and spur growth. Simplebet pushes boundaries, creating cutting-edge interaction for our great league. We couldn't be more thrilled to expand our micro-betting platform before what looks to be an exciting postseason!"

