January Newsletter

Happy New Year from the Flying Boxcars! Stay up to date on our latest news and offers -

Silver Sluggers:

We've officially launched our Silver Sluggers Seniors Club! The ticket option is available to those who are 55 and over, and offers over 50% savings on gameday pricing... and the best part? It's only $77 for a membership!

Perks include:

Ticket to all eleven Tuesday home-games

Silver Sluggers seat cushion

Over 50% in savings

Priority seat selection

Access to exclusive events

Early bird entry (30 minutes early)

Birthday Parties and Anthem Buddies at the Ballpark:

Bring your families and little league teams to the ballpark! We are now accepting requests to host your kid's birthday party or have your little league team walk out onto the field with the Flying Boxcars for the national anthem! Packages include exclusive perks and start at $15 per person! For more information, head over to flyingboxcars.com. You may submit a request here.

Weekly Promotions:

The moment you've all been waiting for... our weekly promotions are here!

Throwback Tuesdays - Go back in time with us every Tuesday night at the ballpark! We'll travel back to another era, sharing music, festivities and more!

Double Dog Days - We'd love to meet your dogs at the ballpark every Wednesday, and don't miss out on discounts on hot dogs while you're there!

Thirsty Thursdays - It's back, Hagerstown! Enjoy discounted alcoholic beverages every Thursday at the ballpark!

Firework Fridays - Stay after the game to enjoy a firework show every Friday night!

Premium Giveaways and Events (Saturdays) - Make sure to get to the ballpark early for our premium giveaways/celebrity appearances and live music every Saturday. Bands will perform at our left-field bar prior to the first pitch.

Sunday Funday - Enjoy an evening of family fun and kids promotions and games throughout the game. Run the bases, play catch on the field, and pick up select giveaway items!

Ten Game Plan Options:

If you have purchased or are considering a ten game plan, you can now see our five options available! Perks include season ticket member gifts, priority seat selection and access to exclusive events. For more information, reach out to our Director of Ticket Sales, Trevor Moulton.

Flying Boxcars in the Community:

This Holiday Season, the Flying Boxcars staff volunteered at It's a Blessing to be a Blessing's Cold Hands Warm Hearts event. They helped set up and prep to serve over 350 community members with a hot meal, warm clothes, and toys for everyone. Throughout the year, the Flying Boxcars will look to serve the community whenever opportunities present themselves and are looking forward to making a difference!

Stay Up to Date:

Instagram/Twitter: @goflyingboxcars

Facebook: facebook.com/flyingboxcars

Team site: www.flyingboxcars.com

Please feel free to share and stay tuned to follow along! We look forward to seeing you at the ballpark next spring!

