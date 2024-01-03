Kona Ice Birthday Party Packages on Sale January 8

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that birthday party packages, presented by Kona Ice, will go on sale Monday, January 8, at 10:00 a.m. for the 2024 season. Those interested in hosting a child's party at the ballpark are encouraged to call (631) 940-3825 at that time for the best availability.

NEW FOR 2024: Each birthday party package now includes a FREE ticket voucher for every party ticket purchased. Vouchers can be redeemed at the box office for a box seat ticket (200 level) to any future Ducks game during the 2024 season (fireworks nights excluded), subject to availability.

Birthday parties with the Ducks offer unique experiences that will create everlasting memories. The birthday child will have the opportunity to stand on the dugout with QuackerJack while the entire crowd sings "Happy Birthday". Additionally, the birthday child's name will be announced over the public address system and displayed on the lower section of the DuckVision video board. Two different packages are available to celebrate a birthday with the Ducks, which include all of the above plus the following perks:

Game Room Suite Birthday Party Package:

10 Ducks game tickets in Game Room Suite

Access to Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation 4 systems with pre-downloaded games

1 Ducks t-shirt for birthday child

1 autographed Ducks baseball for birthday child

10 hot dogs, 10 bags of chips, 10 Coca-Cola beverages, 10 Kona Ice vouchers and 10 cupcakes

Party Deck Birthday Party Package:

20 Ducks game tickets in Party Deck

Party Deck located adjacent to playing field down the left field line

1 Ducks t-shirt for birthday child

1 autographed Ducks baseball for birthday child

20 hot dogs, 20 bags of chips, 20 Coca-Cola beverages, 20 Kona Ice vouchers and 20 cupcakes

Additional party tickets (which include the FREE ticket voucher) and general "adult" tickets may be purchased, if desired.

To reserve your Kona Ice birthday party package or for more information, including pricing, please call (631) 940-3825 or email tickets@liducks.com to speak with a group sales representative.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

